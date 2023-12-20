Endangered tiger cub accidentally gets tongue stuck to icy fence

An endangered tiger cub got its tongue stuck to an icy metal fence during freezing temperatures in China, adorable footage shows.

The young Siberian tiger can be seen approaching the railings on the outer part of its enclosure at a zoo in Heilongjiang.

It attempted to pick up a few frozen pieces of meat hanging from the fence when its tongue became stuck to the freezing metal.

The animal appeared to be confused for a few seconds before pulling away and rejoining the rest of its group.