Wooden trailer detaches and smashes into oncoming car

A trailer disconnected from a truck and smashed into an oncoming car in Thailand.

Driver Chanprapha Tongrewm, 59, was travelling along a road in north-central Phetchabun when she approached the pick-up truck dragging a trailer behind it.

As she passed the truck, the trailer detached, veering into her car and smashing into its bonnet.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows how the breakaway object rolled into Chanprapha's vehicle, with her screaming in terror as she was unable to avoid the collision.

The crash left the wooden trailer lodged under her sedan's headlights.

A shaken Chanprapha emerged from the accident with a wounded lip, bruised knees, and a sore chest when the airbag deployed. She did not suffer any serious injuries.