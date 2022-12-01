Danish reporter ‘detained by Qatari police’ after ‘filming Iranian fans under attack’

A Danish reporter broadcasting from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar said he was detained by police after recording Iranian people who had allegedly been attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.

Rasmus Tantholdt, from Danish network TV2, filmed Iranian fans clashing over ongoing women’s rights protests after Iran v USA on Tuesday, 29 November,

“[I was] detained by Qatari police for filming Iranians who [were] attacked by pro-government Iranians,” the journalist tweeted.

In an earlier incident, a Qatari official threatened to break Mr Tantholdt’s camera if he did not stop recording, despite being presented with press accreditation.

