XXXTentacion’s killer smiles and blows kiss at rapper’s family after guilty verdict

One of the men behind the murder of XXXTentacion appeared to smile and blow a kiss to the rapper’s family as he was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Michael Boatwright, 28, is thought to have fired the fatal shot that killed Jahseh Onfroy during a 2018 robbery.

Dedrick Williams, 26 and accused ringleader Trayvon Newsome, 24, have also been convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Onfroy was just 20 years old when he was shot by three men inside his car in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

