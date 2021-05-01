Zelensky warns of possible world food crisis due to war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s president has warned people of a potential world food crisis as a result of the ongoing war against Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky this week announced that an international crisis could become a possibility, saying: “Consequences of this war have already become noticeable in many parts of the world and not only Europe.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.