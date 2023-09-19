Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian society of “raising a second Hitler” in an attack on Vadlimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky also warned World War III could become a reality if the US doesn’t keep funding his country’s fightback against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on CBS News programme 60 Minutes on Monday evening, Mr Zelensky said: “The whole world has to decide whether we want to stop Putin, or whether we want to start the beginning of a world war.

“We can’t change Putin. Russian society has lost the respect of the world.

“They elected him and re-elected him and raised a second Hitler. They did this.”