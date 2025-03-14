Volodymyr Zelensky has hit out at “manipulative” Vladimir Putin and claimed the Russian leader is preparing to reject the 30-day ceasefire proposal

The Ukrainian president claimed the Russian leader is “afraid” to tell US president Donald Trump that he wants to continue the war.

Speaking in a video address on Thursday evening (13 March), Mr Zelensky said: “We have all just heard very predictable and highly manipulative words from Russia in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front.

‘Putin is essentially preparing to reject it at this moment. Of course, Putin is afraid to tell president Trump directly that he wants to continue this war, that he wants to kill Ukrainians.”