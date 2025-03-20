Zelensky shares Putin attack fears after latest Trump phone call

Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Vladimir Putin is “amassing troops and wants to strike us” following the Russian leader’s phone call with Donald Trump.

Mr Zelensky, who also spoke with the US president on Wednesday (19 March), said he had told Trump how important it is Ukraine prepares for another attack from Russia.

He said: “He (Putin) does not want us to have even one military (personnel) on the territory of the Kursk region. He does not want a ceasefire until our troops are out of the territory of the Kursk region. I am absolutely confident in that. He is amassing troops and wants to strike us, to put more pressure on us.”