Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East

President Zelensky said Russia is trying to incite war in the Middle East during his video address on Monday, 9 October.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “According to the available information - a very clear one - Russia is interested in triggering a war in the Middle East so that a new source of pain and suffering could undermine world unity, increase discord and contradictions, and thus help Russia destroy freedom in Europe.”

The Ukraine’s president has condemned Hamas for its surprise assault on Israel and likened the attack to Russia’s invasion of his own country.