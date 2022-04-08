A video posted by Volodymyr Zelensky’s official Telegram channel has accused Europe of paying for Russian gas with Ukrainian lives.

The minute-long clip shows a smiling woman filling up her car at a petrol station that features a European Union flag, as text appears on the screen.

“You don’t pay in euros or rubles for Russian gas and oil... you pay in the lives of the same Europeans as you,” it reads.

As calming music plays in the background, the video swaps from shots of people filling up their cars, to the destruction in Ukrainian cities.

