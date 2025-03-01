Starmer's reassuring words to Zelensky after Trump-Vance clash

Sir Keir Starmer offered some words of reassurance to Volodymyy Zelensky as the two leaders met at Downing Street, telling him “You have full backing across the United Kingdom”.

Speaking inside Number 10 on Saturday (1 March), the Prime Minister told the Ukrainian President: “Let me just say that you’re very, very welcome here in Downing Street.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.”

The meeting followed Mr Zelensky’s explosive Oval Office clash with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Friday (28 February), where he was accused of being “disrespectful”.