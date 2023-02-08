Zelensky greeted by Rishi Sunak ahead of Downing Street meeting

Rishi Sunak greeted Volodymyr Zelensky outside Downing Street as the Ukrainian president visited the UK for the first time since Russia's invasion.

Mr Zelensky is expected to address the UK parliament as part of his visit, as well as visit Ukrainian troops.

The visit comes after the UK prime minister announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots so they will be able to fly ophisticated Nato-standard jets, which was a key request from Mr Zelensky.

