Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon called Volodymyr Zelensky a “punk” and declared it is time the US “cut its losses” in supporting Ukraine.

The president’s former adviser described the recent unprecedented Oval Office clash between the Ukrainian president and Trump and JD Vance as the “perfect outcome”

Mr Bannon told Sky News on Tuesday (4 March): “Zelensky is a punk and I find him offensive.”

The former Trump adviser said it was time the US “call the bluff of the European Union, the UK and France”.

He added: “Step up and do your fair share.

“It’s time to cut our losses.”