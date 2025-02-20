Zelensky sends warning ahead of US talks with Trump representative Kellogg

Volodymyr Zelensky sent a warning ahead of US talks with Trump representative General Kellogg after the president hurled insults at Ukraine leader.

Trump hurled insults at Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (19 February), accusing him of being a “dictator” and falsely accusing him of starting the three-year war in Ukraine.

Speaking in a video message, ahead of his meeting with Kellogg today, Zelensky said: “It is crucial for us that the meeting and our overall cooperation with America be constructive

“Together with America and Europe, peace can be more secure, and that is our goal. But most importantly, this goal must be shared by our partners, not just by us.”