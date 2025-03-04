Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the importance of a “stable and genuine” partnership with the US, hours after Donald Trump paused all military aid to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president told Sky Newshis country has the “means to defend ourselves”, but stressed the importance of good relations with America following his clash last week with Trump and JD Vance at the Oval Office.

Speaking on Tuesday (4 March), Mr Zelensky said: “What truly matters is maintaining a stable and genuine partnership with the United States, one that leads to a real end to this war.”