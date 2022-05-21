Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said war will not be waged on Russian territory but reminded the international community that the Donbas region remains sovereign to Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint media conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said the price of “tens or hundreds of thousands of lives” was too high to surrender the territory.

Zelensky asked for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems which he said “just stand still” in other countries, referring to U.S. resistance to providing rockets, which he believes are “key” to Ukraine’s success.