Zelensky breaks silence on reported truce after European leaders’ summit

Volodymyr Zelensky joked at a press conference that he was “aware of everything” when asked about a Ukraine reportedly proposed by Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer.

The Ukrainian president was asked about reports in Le Figaro that the French president and UK prime minister had proposed a truce of one month.

“I know everything. I'm aware of everything,” the Ukrainian president told reporters after attending a summit of European leaders discussing a peace plan for Ukraine.

Le Figaro reports that Mr Macron and Sir Keir do not support a ceasefire signed by the US and Russia and have proposed an alternative month-long truce.