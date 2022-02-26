Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky called on citizens to defend the nation amid attacks on the capital city.

“Anyone who wants to defend our country please come and we will give you arms,” he said.

Kyiv was struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

One of the missiles hit a residential building but Mr Zelensky has remained defiant stating: “We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on.”

