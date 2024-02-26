Zelensky warns Ukraine will not exist if Russia wins war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning if his country were to lose the war against Russia.

Speaking on the second anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine on Sunday (25 February), Mr Zelensky warned his country “would not exist” if Russia is victorious.

Mr Zelensky said: “The most difficult part of the war was two years ago, and we have no alternative not to win. We have no way we can lose. What does it mean if Ukraine loses? We will not exist and we definitely cannot accept such a finale to struggle for our lives.”