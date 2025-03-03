Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasised the importance of American support following a recent clash with US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance at the Oval Office.

Trump and Vance criticised Zelensky for not fully appreciating US assistance during a meeting on February 28.

In a video message posted on X two days later, Zelensky thanked the US for its military and financial aid in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, stressing the need for security guarantees.

“We understand the importance of America and are grateful for all the support,” he said, adding that there are “lines we cannot compromise on.”

“These positions will be presented to our partners in the US,” Zelensky stated.