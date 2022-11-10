Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The goal to plant 10 billion trees by 2030 has been called ‘impressive’ by a member of Sierra Leone’s environment ministry.

Professor Foday Jaward visited SGI 2022, held this year in Sharm El-Sheikh, and spoke to The Independent about Saudi Arabia’s ‘incredible’ goals to transform much of the Kingdom.

The Saudi Green Initiative forum will run over two days (11 – 12 November) and feature the latest green solutions coming from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.