Alan Shearer reveals why he has no regrets turning down Manchester United twice

Goal-scoring legend Alan Shearer has revealed he has no regrets over twice turning down a move to Manchester United

The striker, who played for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United twice turned down a transfer to the Premier League club.

In a BBC Match of the Day interview before the FA Cup game between Blackburn and Newcastle on Tuesday (27 February), host Gary Lineker asked: “People often say ‘Why didn't you go to Manchester United, you would have won loads of stuff there?’”.

Shaking his head, Shearer said: “I'm telling you how it is, if I had the same decision to make again now, I'd exactly the same again.”