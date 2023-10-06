Sir Alex Ferguson praises wife Cathy as he reveals ‘she sacrificed everything for me’

Sir Alex Ferguson said his wife Cathy “sacrificed everything and supported him” in a reemerged clip.

The wife of the former Manchester United manager died at the age of 84, her family announced on Friday.

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021, Sir Alex paid tribute to his wife.

He said: “Cathy sacrificed everything and supported me 100 percent. She has had a lot of patience, 53 years she has been married to me.”