Andy Murray receives guard of honour from Team GB after tennis retirement

Andy Murray received a guard of honour from Team GB after his tennis career came to an end at the Paris Olympics.

Murray, 37, had hoped to retire with a fourth Olympic medal but his men’s doubles campaign with Dan Evans ended in the quarter-finals on Thursday night (1 August).

The pair were beaten 6-2 6-4 by American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

After the match, Murray waved a tearful goodbye to his fans as he left the court for the last time.

He later received a guard of honour from Team GB.