Police hit Argentina fans with batons as violence erupts during World Cup qualifier

Footage shows police hitting Argentina fans with batons at a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

Lionel Messi led his team off the pitch at the Maracana after fighting broke out at the match on Tuesday 21 November.

Police strike Argentina fans in the stands, with supporters ripping out seats to throw back at officers and other fans.

Brazil remained on the pitch awaiting kickoff whilst their opponents sat inside waiting for the situation to calm down.

The game eventually started around half an hour later than planned, with Argentina winning 1-0.