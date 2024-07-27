New Liverpool coach Arne Slot sees ‘positives’ after 1-0 win over Real Betis

Liverpool’s new coach Arne Slot has admitted his team “controlled” their game against Real Betis “really well”, and already feels “positive” about the new season.

“The positive thing is that we kept a clean sheet. I think we only conceded one big chance and that was somewhere around the last 10 minutes of the game”, he said during a press conference.

“There are also, of course, many things we can improve but that’s normal after two weeks.”

Slot opted for an unusual 4-2-4 formation for the game, which was held in Pittsburgh.