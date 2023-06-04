Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and his fianceé Georgia Irwin are expecting their first child together.

The footballer, 25, shared a heart-warming announcement video on Sunday capturing the moment Ms Irwin told him the news.

Georgia filmed the moment she broke the happy news to the England player, capturing Aaron jumping up and down with joy before cosying up to his flight attendant partner.

A positive pregnancy test can also be seen placed on top of a baby onesie which reads: “I love you so much daddy.”