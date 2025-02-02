Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defends right to ‘respectful’ criticism of referees

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his right to criticise refereeing decisions he does not agree with.

Referee Michael Oliver, who last weekend controversially sent off Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal’s win at Wolves – a decision which has since been overturned by the Football Association – has not been selected to take charge of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday (2 February).

Oliver has since faced death threats and abuse since the match at Molineux.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville this week accused Arsenal of “inflaming the situation” when it comes to certain refereeing decisions, with some fans having claimed corruption against their side.

When asked if he is satisfied Arsenal are being refereed in the same way as every other team, Arteta replied: “For sure, and we all have to respect that.”