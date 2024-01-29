Mikel Arteta dismisses Barcelona rumours as ‘fake news’

Mikel Arteta has insisted that reports he told colleagues he was set to quit for Barcelona are “fake news”.

The Arsenal manager revealed he was left upset by rumours he was going to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer and take over at his formative club following reports in Spain on Sunday evening (28 January).

It came after Barca boss Xavi announced he would step down in the summer.

“That’s totally fake news... What you read yesterday is… I don’t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it,” Arteta said.