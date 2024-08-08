Mikel Arteta ‘very positive’ after Arsenal beat Bayer Leverkusen in pre-season

Mikel Arteta suggested Arsenal will take a lot of “positives” from their big win against Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly.

The Gunners won 4-1 at Emirates stadium thanks to goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Arsenal’s final game before the start of the Premier League season is against Lyon this weekend and Arteta will be hoping his side can challenge for the title once again.

To win the league, the north London club will need to topple giants Manchester City.