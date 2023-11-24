Arteta responds to reaching 200 games as Arsenal manager with best winning record

Mikel Arteta will reach 200 games as Arsenal manager with the best winning record in the club’s history.

The Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal on Saturday 25 November will be the Spaniard’s 200th in charge of the north London club.

“Really proud to reach that number, in a big club, it is always difficult,” Arteta said of the milestone.

“You do have to win a lot of games and hopefully a lot more positive things will come.”

Arsenal currently sit third in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester City.