Arteta warns players not to gloat after Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing of Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal to focus on themselves after the club’s 5-1 thrashing of Manchester City.

The Gunners scored four times in an outstanding second-half display at the Emirates on Sunday (2 February) to inflict more pain on Pep Guardiola’s fragile Premier League champions.

Erlang Haaland’s actions in the 2-2 draw between the clubs in September dominated the pre-match discourse, with the Norwegian throwing a ball at Gabriel Magalhaes’ head following John Stones’ stoppage-time leveller, while he also told Arteta to “stay humble” during fiery full-time scenes.

A dose of humble pie was served to Haaland in north London with Gabriel shouting in the face of the City striker after Martin Odegaard’s early opener before Arsenal full-back Myles Lewis-Skelly copied the Norwegian’s celebration after he made it 3-1.