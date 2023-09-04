KSI celebrated wildly in the face of fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed after Arsenal scored a dramatic late winner against Manchester United on Sunday (3 September).

The Gunners won 3-1 against their rivals at the Emirates and after United fan Speed had attempted to goad KSI at different moments during the match, it was the British YouTuber who had the last laugh.

He turned the tables and was seen poking fun at a dejected Speed after Declan Rice netted a 96th-minute winner to complete Arsenal’s impressive comeback from 1-0 down.