Arsenal have now won three of their opening four Premier League games as Declan Rice once again shone following his £105 million summer move from West Ham.

He topped off a fine display with the important second goal as manager Mikel Arteta hailed the influence of the England midfielder in a late 3-1 win against Manchester United.

“A tremendous performance,” Arteta said of Rice.

“A holding midfielder needs to dominate his area and the pressing that is needed to break up play, how he glued the team together in many moments.”

“He was really dominant and then obviously produced a magic moment to win the game.”