Video of Arsenal team signing young mascot’s shirt divides opinions

A clip of the Arsenal team signing a young fan’s shirt has divided football fans.

In the video, the young girl can be seen holding out her jersey and while the players all sign it for her, it appears none stopped to say hello or interact further.

Soon after the footage was shared by the club’s official Twitter account, it gained the attention of many fans, with some labelling the players “rude” and “entitled”.

Others, however, argued their actions were to be expected, as the team is focused on the title race.

