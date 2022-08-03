Arsenal technical director Edu believes Mikel Arteta is working with the best squad of his tenure so far.

Speaking at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing: Arsenal on Tuesday (2 August), Edu waxed lyrical about the club’s current crop of players.

“I dream of this squad every day, I sit in my chair and I’m seeing them everyday,” he said.

“The intention - every season - is to be better, in terms of the squad balance, quality of players, almost everything. I think so far, we’re doing quite well.”

