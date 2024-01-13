Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was spotted eating steak straight from Salt Bae’s fork at his Dubai restaurant, during the team’s warm weather camp.

The duo were spotted at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, where the chef (real name Nusret Gökçe), performed his signature salt sprinkling action for an impressed Arteta, before hovering a piece of the steak, which can cost anywhere up to £1,450, over his mouth.

Rival fans have sent the clip viral on social media, encouraging the manager to ‘focus on winning trophies’.