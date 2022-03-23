Tennis world number one Ash Barty has announced her shock retirement from the game at the age of 25.

Barty, who was at peak of her career as the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon Champion, dropped the bombshell news in an interview on Wednesday.

"There is no right way, no wrong way - it’s just my way. And this is perfect for me, to share it with you, to talk to you about it, with my team, my loved ones, that I will be retiring from tennis," the Australian star said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.