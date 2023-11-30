Police injured by Legia Warsaw fans ahead of game at Aston Villa

Three police officers have reportedly been injured outside Villa Park after missiles were thrown at them by Legia Warsaw fans on Thursday 30 November.

The away fans clashed with police in violent scenes ahead of the Europa Conference League match against Aston Villa, causing the game to be delayed and start with no away fans in the ground.

Footage shows objects and fireworks being launched at police as officers stood with riot shields and dogs.

“We’re currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.