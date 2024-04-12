Hundreds of thousands of Athletic Bilbao fans flocked to the city centre to watch their team parade down the River Nervion on a boat after securing their first silverware in 40 years.

Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties last weekend to win the Copa del Rey in a nerve-wracking final in Seville.

The club have been through years of heartache, having lost their previous six consecutive Spanish cup finals and a Europa League final to Atletico Madrid in 2012, before finally ending their four-decade drought.

Supporters were out in force to celebrate, with many rowing boats down the river.