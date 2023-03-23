World Athletics bans transgender women from female competition

World Athletics has confirmed it will exclude transgender female athletes from competing in the female category at international events.

Lord Coe announced the decision at a press conference on Thursday 23 March, saying that no athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female word ranking competitions from 31 March.

He added the decision was “guided by the overarching principle which is to protect the female category” and that “we’re not saying no forever”.

