Barcelona bury time capsule under Camp Nou pitch ahead of stadium renovations

Sunday night marked the end of an era at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou, with the club set to play away from the iconic stadium as it undergoes renovation.

The work is set to be completed in late 2026 and the La Liga side will host home games at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium next season.

Before moving away from Camp Nou, Barca president Joan Laporta was joined by a number of club legends to bury a time capsule under the pitch.

Xavi added a shirt to the capsule, while Sergio Busquets - who is leaving Catalonia this summer - put one of his captain’s armbands in.