Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed

Beth Mead is the bookmakers' favourite to win this BBC Sports Personality of the Year after the shortlist was released.

The Lioness has been nominated along with England cricket captain Ben Stokes, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curler Eve Muirhead, and runner Jake Wightman.

She won the Golden Boot for leading scorer and was named player of the tournament during England’s Euro 2022 victory in the summer.

The Arsenal forward scored six goals during the Euro 2022 championship.

