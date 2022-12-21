Beth Mead: Lioness named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Beth Mead has been named as BBC Sports Personality of the Year, becoming the first female footballer to win the award.

The 27-year-old Lioness was tipped as a favourite to claim this year's title after her triumphant performance at the Euros.

Ms Mead scored six goals at the tour championship, picking up the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards for her skill.

The other nominees were Ben Stokes, Jessica Gadirova, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jake Wightman, and Eve Muirhead.

