Watch the moment legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick parts ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons as head coach.

The 71-year-old spent 24 years at the Pats’ head coach, winning the Super Bowl a record six times.

Belichick confirmed in a press conference that he and team owner Robert Kraft had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

“I have so much thanks for the opportunity to be a coach here for 24 years. It is an amazing opportunity, I have received tremendous support,” Belichick said.

“That’s exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations, the amount of success that we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and contributions of so many people.

Belichick, who has more playoff victories than any other coach, turned the New England franchise into one of the league’s most dominant teams, with quarterback star Tom Brady at the helm.