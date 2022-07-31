Basketball great Bill Russell dies aged 88

National Basketball Association great Bill Russell, who saw the Boston Celtics win 11 championships, has died aged 88.

Bill Russell was the first Black head coach in any major American sport, and joined Martin Luther King Jr at civil rights marches.

The news of the Celtic legend’s death was announced by his family on social media on 31 July, confirming that Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

The causes of his death were not specified so far.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.