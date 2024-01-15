Highmark stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills in New York, is still covered in snow hours before the Bills’ NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, 15 January.

The game was supposed to be played on Sunday, but was postponed to Monday due to ‘dangerous conditions’ across New York. The clash now kicks off at 4:30pm EST.

Despite fans shoveling snow since Monday morning in spite of a travel ban, many of the seats remain completely covered with waist-high snow just a few hours before kickoff.

Orchard Park, where the Bills play, received the heaviest accumulation of snow due to the lake-effect storm hitting Buffalo.