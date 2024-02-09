Premier League managers have shared their reactions to the possible introduction of sin-bins and blue cards in football.

Under plans set to be trialled at football’s highest level for the first time, dissent and tactical fouls will count as blue card offences and result in players spending 10 minutes on the sideline.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola all shared their thoughts on the idea.

“My feeling now is that it is not a good idea,” Chelsea boss Pochettino said.

Liverpool manager Klopp also shared similar worries, suggesting that it “doesn’t sound like a fantastic idea”.