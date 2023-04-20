Independent TV
George Foreman reveals reason why five sons and two grandsons are all named George Foreman
George Foreman has revealed why five of his sons - and two grandsons - are all called George Edward Foreman.
The Boxing legend, 74, insists that he doesn’t want his name “to die”.
“It just keeps coming up,” he told Good Morning Britain on Thursday 20 April.
“I don’t want the name to die.”
Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist, will likely see his name live on forever regardless, given he gave it to the George Foreman Grill.
