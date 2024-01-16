British and Irish Lions announce first-ever women’s side to tour New Zealand in 2027

The British and Irish Lions rugby side announced a first women’s tour will take place, with the side heading to New Zealand in 2027.

The tour, to be held in September, will have the Lions face off in a three-test seriies against six-time world champions Black Ferns.

The announcement comes after a feasibility study into a tour, which looked at a range of aspects, including rugby, brand, commercial, financial, spectator, logistical and scheduling considerations.

The New Zealand side are current world champions, beating England in a dramatic final in late 2022.